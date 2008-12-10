NetBank Update Includes Customisation Options

The Commonwealth Bank is previewing a forthcoming update of its NetBank service on its site. Promised features in the update include the ability to add shortcuts for commonly used features to the home page, integration with other Commonwealth services like CommSec and home insurance, and pre-filled forms for applying for term deposits and home loans. I like the sound of the shortcuts feature, but I'm wondering: what features would you like to see added to your current online banking service? I wish the online statements went back further (it's something of a joke to suggest people should opt out of paper statements when there's only two months history available anyway).