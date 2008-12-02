Napping Better Than Caffeine In Many Ways

The New York Times reports that in a study of 61 people, those who took a 2-hour afternoon nap did "significantly" better at repeating verbal, perception, and motor-skill tests from that morning than those given caffeine or a placebo. What's more, the caffeine takers didn't do do much better in verbal tasks than the placebos, but claimed to be the most awake. Not brand-new news to long-time Lifehacker readers, perhaps, but a nice reminder that coffee does not always equal productive power. (Here's the full study paper).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink