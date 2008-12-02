Napping Better Than Caffeine In Many Ways

The New York Times reports that in a study of 61 people, those who took a 2-hour afternoon nap did "significantly" better at repeating verbal, perception, and motor-skill tests from that morning than those given caffeine or a placebo. What's more, the caffeine takers didn't do do much better in verbal tasks than the placebos, but claimed to be the most awake. Not brand-new news to long-time Lifehacker readers, perhaps, but a nice reminder that coffee does not always equal productive power. (Here's the full study paper).