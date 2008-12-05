MyHouseHunt.com.au Organises Your Property Viewing Schedule

Buying property almost invariably involves spending a Saturday morning racing from one open house to another, and working out how to organise it all can be a major pain. MyHouseHunt.com.au lets you paste in URLs from the two largest real estate listing sites (realestate.com.au and Domain) and automatically generates a timetable with possibilities and lets you choose your preferred slots, The finished timetable can be emailed to you in PDF or CSV form. It won't eliminate major scheduling hassles, and it's much easier to use with realestate.com.au listings since that site boasts an "Open for Inspection" search category. For all that, it's still a nifty real estate buying assistant. Thanks Charis!