Most Popular Linux Downloads Of 2008



Along with Windows and Mac downloads, this year was chock-full of free software for Linux users. Read on to see what our readers were eager to grab and install on their free desktops.



Firefox 3.1 Beta 1

While the official release of Firefox 3 was the really big news this year, a huge number of early adopters, testers, and, most likely, Linux fans who won't wait for their packages to update sought out the first publicly-available beta of a major improvement package for the open-source browser. When 3.1 officially comes around, expect to see keyword filters on the Awesomebar, "tearing" and previews for tabs, multi-touch for Macbooks, and much more. (Original post)

Dropbox Syncs and Backs Up Files Between Computers Instantaneously

It's certainly not the only online storage biz on the block, but Dropbox's 2GB of free, desktop-based syncing for all three platforms sets it apart from most of the pack. Whether you use it to back up your home directory's important config files or as the ultimate password syncer, it's a seriously handy tool for users of open-source desktops. (Original post)



Gmail Backup Archives Your Email Account

A simple but effective tool for all three platforms, Gmail Backup grabs all your Gmail, Google Apps, or (in Germany) Google Mail messages and backs them up in the Microsoft-read-able .EML format. It's currently got a very simple GUI in the Windows and Linux versions, while (surprisingly) Mac remains command-line-only. Linux users already rocking Thunderbird, though, can use it to back up Gmail. (Original post)

Ubuntu 8.10 Released, Includes Bootable USB Maker

Ubuntu doesn't keep users and the press guessing about when their releases are due out—they almost deliver on the day, and the six-month releases are numbered for their release dates. So in October, we woke up early and auto-refreshed until Ubuntu 8.10 arrived, and found ourselves mostly impressed with its polished edges and user-friendly features.

Songbird 1.0 Release Official, Fixes Bugs, Plays iTunes Purchases

Actually, for Linux users, unfortunately, FairPlay purchases through the iTunes store isn't quite ready for the open-source Songbird music player, but iPod support is fully locked in. And nearly all of the other killer add-ons are there as well, making Songbird a great media solution for any system. (Original post)



