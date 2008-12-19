Most Popular DIY Projects Of 2008

When it comes to saving time and money, sometimes the best approach means rolling up your sleeves and doing it yourself. Check out the best DIY projects featured here in 2008.
Note on our definition of "most popular": These are the posts that were viewed the most by readers, a number which is often skewed by Google or Digg or links by other popular sites. As such one could argue that most views does not equal best, and one would be right, so we did a little pruning to keep the list high quality.
Most Popular DIY Projects Published in 2008
First, get a load of the most recent stuff: the most-viewed DIY posts of this past year.
- DIY Invisible Floating Bookshelf (includes video clip)
- DIY Camera Stabiliser On-the-Cheap (includes video clip)
- Backyard Shed Turned Home Office—See photos of a reader's awesome home-built backyard shed office.
- Build Your Own Wire Photo Wall—Gina rigs up a custom wire photo wall with digital prints.
- Build a Home Theatre PC for Less than $200
- Drink Delicious Water with a Reverse Osmosis Filter—Jason installs his own water filter under the sink.
- Turn Your Broken Laptop into an Arcade Cocktail Cabinet
- Increase Your Privacy with $16 DIY Window Frosting—Jason frosts his windows so passerby don't see him in his skivvies.
What DIY project did you pull off this past year that you're most proud of? Tell us about it in the comments.
