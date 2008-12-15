MorphThing Creates Celebrity Face Mashups



If you're looking for something fun to goof off with as Christmas approaches, look no further than MorphThing. Finally you'll know what the love child of Hillary Swank and Jack Nicholson would look like. Or for that matter you can find out what you and any other celebrity or uploaded portrait would look like as a morphed image. The lead image for this post was an unholy mashup of my face and that of Heather Graham's, which shall hence forth insist on being called by it's stage name: Jasather.



MorphThing is a bit more precise than other simple image morphers online. Instead of simply using a basic image blend to layer one photo over the other, you actually go through a process after uploading each image to identify important features. Using a dot system, you assign place markers to prominent features like the edges of the eyes, lips, and face. The image at right is an example of how you would place the dots on lips to mark the centre and boundaries. The dot system is actually pretty accurate; when I purposely messed with the placement of the eyes on my test image— putting the dots for the upper lid above the eye brow for instance— the results were rather horrific. If you don't want to upload your own images, there are thousands of predefined images in the database allowing you to morph celebrities to your heart's content. Never again will you wonder what a Brangelina actually looks like! MorphThing is free to play with, but requires a basic login (no email verification required) for uploading personal images.