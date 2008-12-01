More Ways To Hide Google SearchWiki Features

We've already pointed out a Greasemonkey script that hides Google's new SearchWiki ranking buttons, but there are viable work-arounds for those not using Firefox or its page-styling Greasemonkey extension. The Google Operating System blog points out four other methods. Most clever and convenient among them is heading to your Experimental Feature settings and enabling any other experiment, like keyboard shortcuts, which disables SearchWiki buttons and notes until you clear out your browser's cookies. Also recommended: Signing out from your Google account and a URL-ending trick, detailed at Google Operating System's post.