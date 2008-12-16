Mind.Depositor Is A DIY GTD Super-Notebook



Getting Things Done enthusiast and Lifehacker reader Patrick Ng was inspired by Merlin Mann's hipster PDA but wanted to create a more comprehensive and personalised GTD tool. The result: mind.Depositor. The small and attractive mind.Depositor is a GTD machine, complete with custom 4x6 index card templates with boxes for Next Actions, Projects, Wait for, and Someday/maybe tasks and a ton of additional custom tweaks. Be sure to check the bottom of the post for the full list of materials or head to the mind.Depositor Flickr set to get a closer look at the finished product.