Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Mind.Depositor Is A DIY GTD Super-Notebook


Getting Things Done enthusiast and Lifehacker reader Patrick Ng was inspired by Merlin Mann's hipster PDA but wanted to create a more comprehensive and personalised GTD tool. The result: mind.Depositor. The small and attractive mind.Depositor is a GTD machine, complete with custom 4x6 index card templates with boxes for Next Actions, Projects, Wait for, and Someday/maybe tasks and a ton of additional custom tweaks. Be sure to check the bottom of the post for the full list of materials or head to the mind.Depositor Flickr set to get a closer look at the finished product.

mind.Depositor by Scription

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles