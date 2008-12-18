Mind.Depositor GTD Index Card Template



If you liked the idea behind the custom notecards you saw in the GTD super-notebook mind.Depositor, you're in luck. DIYer Patrick Ng has provided printable templates for his GTD index cards, complete with checkboxes for Next Actions, Projects, Waiting for, and Someday/maybe tasks and priority stars and to-done checkboxes. The template is available in both lined and unlined versions, so you can pick whichever version best matches what you want to print to. Gotta love a guy who shares.