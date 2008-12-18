Mind.Depositor GTD Index Card Template

If you liked the idea behind the custom notecards you saw in the GTD super-notebook mind.Depositor, you're in luck. DIYer Patrick Ng has provided printable templates for his GTD index cards, complete with checkboxes for Next Actions, Projects, Waiting for, and Someday/maybe tasks and priority stars and to-done checkboxes. The template is available in both lined and unlined versions, so you can pick whichever version best matches what you want to print to. Gotta love a guy who shares.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink