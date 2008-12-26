Microsoft Offers Windows Vista Answers Tech Help Forum

Just in time for all the new holiday computers running Windows Vista, Microsoft launches to their new Vista Answers community, a tech help forum where users ask questions and Vista experts offer answers. The site's already been seeded with common Vista questions and answers from team members. Here's a sample of some of the Q and A that's already available.
- How can I add items to the start menu in Windows Vista?
- Why doesn't Windows Vista report all my memory?
- Should I change the size of my page file?
When you ask a question you can get answer notifications via email, on-site, or subscribe to a thread's RSS feed.
Perhaps they can answer the question "Why am do I feel like I'm alpha testing this operating system all the time?" or "Why did you not listen to your beta testers when you were testing this operating system?"