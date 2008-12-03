Merlin Mann On 'Clefting Unto The Suck'

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Merlin Mann doesn't crank out posts on software, focus, time-savers, and the other realms of "productivity pr0n" anymore, but he's still got a razor-sharp focus on the kinds of thinking that move things forward. He writes at 43 Folders about trying to get better at his personal photographs, and fighting off the mental nags that try to pull him off-path:

... Even if a given shot is sh*t — and, most certainly, the vast majority of all my photos are varying degrees of sh*t — you still learn from the bad ones and no damage is done. Truth is, at the level I'm playing, there's no real cost associated with failure. Unless, you count the damage of working with unrealistic expectations or the paralysing joylessness of the conventional wisdom that only some are "Blessed with Creativity..." [insert Tinkerbell glissando]

The full post gives a tight, clear view on what it takes to learn, and learn honestly, from mistakes and making improvement a real goal. Similar in topic to Ira Glass' advice on working past the awful, and pretty funny, to boot. Photo by craigmdennis.

Photography, and the Tolerance for Courageous Sucking [43 Folders]

