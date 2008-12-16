Makers Of Popular Ad-Aware Release New Antivirus App

Lavasoft—makers of the popular spyware/adware detection and removal tool Ad-Aware—have just released a new antivirus app called Helix. You can try it for 30 days free, costs $US24 for a year. If you're not satisfied with the five best antivirus apps already available and you're a fan of Ad-Aware, Helix could be worth a test-run. We haven't put it through the gamut, so check CNET's positive review for more details.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink