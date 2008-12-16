Makers Of Popular Ad-Aware Release New Antivirus App

Lavasoft—makers of the popular spyware/adware detection and removal tool Ad-Aware—have just released a new antivirus app called Helix. You can try it for 30 days free, costs $US24 for a year. If you're not satisfied with the five best antivirus apps already available and you're a fan of Ad-Aware, Helix could be worth a test-run. We haven't put it through the gamut, so check CNET's positive review for more details.