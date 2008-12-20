Make Your Own Homemade Butter

A homemade jar of butter makes a good gift in and of itself, and Slashfood details how to make some. The process doesn't look that difficult, either. The finished product might be even more fun and delicious if you threw in some cinnamon sugar, garlic salt, sun dried tomato, or any other of your favourite sweet or savory butter-spicer-upper. Everyone loves butter. Go forth and make some. Photo by Marusula.
