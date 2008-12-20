Make Your Own Glass Whiteboard For Under $70



Purchasing a large commercial whiteboard can get expensive, but if you've got a home office or dorm room with a big white or dark solid wall, you can build your own glass whiteboard. Instructables user johnpombrio did just that in his son's dorm room. The result could be a lot more finished, and you need a white or dark background behind the glass to see the writing on it, but at around $65, the price is right. He writes:

Does it work? Yes. Is it the best whiteboard my son has ever used? No. It's the contrast. A white whiteboard with a black marker is, by far, the easiest to see and use. Unless there is a dark background or a white background, the writing is harder to see on a clear whiteboard.

