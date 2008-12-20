Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make Your Own Glass Whiteboard For Under $70


Purchasing a large commercial whiteboard can get expensive, but if you've got a home office or dorm room with a big white or dark solid wall, you can build your own glass whiteboard. Instructables user johnpombrio did just that in his son's dorm room. The result could be a lot more finished, and you need a white or dark background behind the glass to see the writing on it, but at around $65, the price is right. He writes:

Does it work? Yes. Is it the best whiteboard my son has ever used? No. It's the contrast. A white whiteboard with a black marker is, by far, the easiest to see and use. Unless there is a dark background or a white background, the writing is harder to see on a clear whiteboard.

Have you opted to built your own whiteboard instead of buying one? Did you use showerboard, glass, whiteboard paint or another material? Share your secret in the comments.

A glass whiteboard [Instructables via Make]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles