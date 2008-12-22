Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

What better way to spend a slow pre-holiday morning at the office than folding your own army of reindeer. Over at the how-to website wikiHow there are step by step instructions on turning a square sheet of paper into an origami masterpiece. The folds aren't too challenging, but if you've never attempted anything more daring than a paper air plane you'll want to look at the pictures carefully as you fold. Aside from impressing young relatives over the holidays with your ability to turn paper into reindeer, the only other proper application of your new found folding ability to to make an army of them to cover your desk. When asked anything of importance from now until Christmas, reply calmly in a Dilbert'esque way "Ask the reindeer." If you've got reindeer and office mayhem on the brain, check out how to turn a cardboard box into a reindeer.

How to Make an Origami Reindeer

