Make A DIY Camera L-Bracket

A user at DIYPhotography.net was faced with a dilemma. He wanted to outfit his camera with an L-bracket to increase stability while doing portrait photography but he couldn't find a mount for his camera he liked. The only mount he could find specifically for his camera was $US130 and obscured the camera's battery compartment door which irked him. Faced with the prospect of paying over a hundred for a hunk of metal with a design he didn't even like he looked into making one himself. He found a metal supply shop that would accept small orders, in this case speedymetal.com, and ordered a small piece of pre-bent aluminium. After receiving it he used some inexpensive tools like a power drill and a hole tapper to set up the mount holes. His total expenditure for a the project including the raw materials, a new drill bit, and a hole tapper was $US30, a substantial savings over $US130. For more simple DIY camera equipment, check out the DIY camera stabiliser.