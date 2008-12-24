Mac-Like Vista Christmas Desktop

Reader Tom0630 has decked the hall that is his Windows Vista desktop with a merry Mac-like look. Here's the rundown of what he's got going on:
Docks:
Yahoo Widgets:
Rainmeter stuff:
- Rainmeter
- Glitch
- 10ft HUD (Editor: See how to set up the 10-foot HUD here.)
- Mojo
Here's my wallpaper. I'm also using a modified theme for Vista SP1 called Vista OSX 09.
Click through to the Flickr page and mouse over the various components to see what's what. Nice job, Tom0630. We had to look at this desktop twice to make sure it really was Windows.
