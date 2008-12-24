Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Mac-Like Vista Christmas Desktop


Reader Tom0630 has decked the hall that is his Windows Vista desktop with a merry Mac-like look. Here's the rundown of what he's got going on:

Docks:

Yahoo Widgets:

Rainmeter stuff:

Here's my wallpaper. I'm also using a modified theme for Vista SP1 called Vista OSX 09.

Click through to the Flickr page and mouse over the various components to see what's what. Nice job, Tom0630. We had to look at this desktop twice to make sure it really was Windows.

Christmas Desktop 08' [Flickr]

Comments

  • Jim Guest

    I think I am about to throw up

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles