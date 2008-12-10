MacFUSE Updates To Version 2.0

Mac OS X only: The open-source utility that mounts network file systems on your Mac, MacFUSE, has now updated to version 2.0, which adds a sparse Preference pane that checks for program updates and several developer improvements and bug fixes. Got an FTP server, or network share available over SSH? With MacFUSE running, you can access those disks as if they're native OS X network drives. Here's our tutorial on how to mount a file system on your Mac over SSH—like your web hosting provider's account or home SSH server—with MacFUSE. MacFUSE 2.0 is a free download for Mac only.