Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

MacFUSE Updates To Version 2.0

Mac OS X only: The open-source utility that mounts network file systems on your Mac, MacFUSE, has now updated to version 2.0, which adds a sparse Preference pane that checks for program updates and several developer improvements and bug fixes. Got an FTP server, or network share available over SSH? With MacFUSE running, you can access those disks as if they're native OS X network drives. Here's our tutorial on how to mount a file system on your Mac over SSH—like your web hosting provider's account or home SSH server—with MacFUSE. MacFUSE 2.0 is a free download for Mac only.

MacFUSE [Google Code via Macworld]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles