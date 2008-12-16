Mac OS X 10.5.6 Update Now Out

Time to hit Software Update on your Mac: the OS X 10.5.6 update is now available, and promises improved reliability and stability throughout. Listed as a 190MB download (on my MacBook Pro at least), here's the full rundown of what you get in 10.5.6.
Time to hit Software Update on your Mac: the OS X 10.5.6 update is now available, and promises improved reliability and stability throughout. Listed as a 190MB download (on my MacBook Pro at least), here's the full rundown of what you get in 10.5.6.
If you're having troubles with this update as we did, and it freezes on the 'configuring' stage for a LONG time, then go download the combo update (600Meg) from Apple's website. It'll do the trick.
http://www.apple.com/downloads/macosx/apple/