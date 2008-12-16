Mac OS X 10.5.6 Update Now Out

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Time to hit Software Update on your Mac: the OS X 10.5.6 update is now available, and promises improved reliability and stability throughout. Listed as a 190MB download (on my MacBook Pro at least), here's the full rundown of what you get in 10.5.6.

  • Unlocked iPhones Australia Guest

    If you're having troubles with this update as we did, and it freezes on the 'configuring' stage for a LONG time, then go download the combo update (600Meg) from Apple's website. It'll do the trick.

    http://www.apple.com/downloads/macosx/apple/

