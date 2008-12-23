Mac Giving Tree Hands Out Premium Mac Software For Free

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Semi-controversial Mac software bundle site MacHeist has gone the free route this holiday season, offering up to six different shareware Mac apps for the price of a free registration with MacHeist through the Mac Giving Tree. As soon as you sign up you can download iTunes remote Synergy and video game Enigmo 2, while you've got to wait until Christmas day to open two others. Yet two other free but undisclosed options are unwrappable if you refer a friend. In the past we've suggested free alternatives to MacHeist bundles, but since this one's free to begin with that's not really necessary.

