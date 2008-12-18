LucidChart Makes Stripped-Down Flowcharts For Free



Flowcharts are supposed to be a combination of words and line drawings anyone can grasp, but some software solutions get far too complex with them. LucidChart, an online flowchart creator that offers a free plan with 5MB of online storage, gets back to black-ink/white-background basics. The standard process/decision/input/etc. inputs are in a left-hand toolbar, the diagram background is graph-lined paper, and it works fairly snappy on most browsers. There are custom images for certain fields, and you can upload custom images if you'd like. But for those who just want a clean and easy PDF, screengrab, or print-out, LucidChart's basic tools are best. LucidChart has a free plan that requires a sign-up.