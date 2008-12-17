LogMeIn Ignition Brings Simple Remote Control To The iPhone



LogMeIn Ignition lets you remotely connect to and control your Windows or Mac PC from your iPhone. The catch: It costs a whopping $US30—expensive by any standards, especially in the iTunes App Store. LogMeIn may be the most popular remote desktop tool on the market, but it seems unlikely that it's $US30-for-your-iPhone good. LogMeIn users, let's hear what you think in the comments. Alternately, check our previously mentioned Mocha VNC Lite for free (but perhaps less simple to set up) remote control.