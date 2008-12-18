List.It Synchronises Text Notes In Firefox

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): list.it combines the keyboard-tap availability of Firefox's sidebar with the helpfulness of always-there, synchronized text notes. After installing the extension and setting up your shortcuts for the sidebar, note searching, and the quick-input bar (the defaults are, unfortunately, Mac-specific), you're pretty much set up to start tapping away. If you're frantically browsing and searching for gift ideas or last-minute work research, being able to quickly enter notes that get automatically backed up across Firefox browsers is no small help. If you're feeling generous and non-private, you can opt to let MIT's Haystack research team examine your notes and timing in their studies of productivity, memory, and the like.
list.it is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink