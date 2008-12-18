List.It Synchronises Text Notes In Firefox



Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): list.it combines the keyboard-tap availability of Firefox's sidebar with the helpfulness of always-there, synchronized text notes. After installing the extension and setting up your shortcuts for the sidebar, note searching, and the quick-input bar (the defaults are, unfortunately, Mac-specific), you're pretty much set up to start tapping away. If you're frantically browsing and searching for gift ideas or last-minute work research, being able to quickly enter notes that get automatically backed up across Firefox browsers is no small help. If you're feeling generous and non-private, you can opt to let MIT's Haystack research team examine your notes and timing in their studies of productivity, memory, and the like.

list.it is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.