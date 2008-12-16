Lifetick Adds Custom Journal Entries

Previously mentioned Australian-developed goal tracker Lifetick has added a new feature called "journal categories", which lets you add custom categories to your journal (such as "save $60 a month") and then graph your progress over time. Journal categories can also be entered on the iPhone version of the app. Lifetick is available in a free version which limits the number of goals you can set, costs $22 annually for the unlimited version.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink