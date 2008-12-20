LifeTango Tracks And Shares Your Goals

Webapp LifeTango hosts a community of people setting life goals, sharing them with each other, and tracking progress and milestones along the way. Fill out the brainstorming wizard to set goals in various areas of your life, from places you want to travel or live to career, financial, and fitness goals. Along the way choose from goals others have set that make you go "oh yeah!" (like "ride in a hot air balloon" or "drink more water.") Designate your goals as daily or weekly or just assign a due date to get email nudges about your progress. Compared to previously mentioned Lifetick, LifeTango appears to be more social but offer less of a clean interface.