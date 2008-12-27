Lifehacker's Most Popular Repurposing Posts Of 2008

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

From empty CD spindles to canvas tote bags to popped-off keyboard keys, do-it-yourselfers find clever ways to modify and reuse common household items. Check out the most popular repurposing posts we published in 2008.


CD/DVD Spindle Cable Organiser
A cable organiser isn't the only clever reuse for this handy plastic container, see also a video clip that runs down several ways to repurpose your empty CD spindle.


Recycle Old Magazines Into an End Table


Repurpose Your Nintendo as a Lunchbox


Repurpose a Vertical File to Tame Your Pot Lids


Repurpose Cheap Floor Lamps into Speaker Stands

Turn a Loofah into a Lint Trap

Turn a Totebag into a Bed Pocket


DIY Keyboard Thumbtacks

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
