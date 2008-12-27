Lifehacker's Most Popular Repurposing Posts Of 2008

From empty CD spindles to canvas tote bags to popped-off keyboard keys, do-it-yourselfers find clever ways to modify and reuse common household items. Check out the most popular repurposing posts we published in 2008.
CD/DVD Spindle Cable Organiser
A cable organiser isn't the only clever reuse for this handy plastic container, see also a video clip that runs down several ways to repurpose your empty CD spindle.
Recycle Old Magazines Into an End Table
Repurpose Your Nintendo as a Lunchbox
Repurpose a Vertical File to Tame Your Pot Lids
Repurpose Cheap Floor Lamps into Speaker Stands
Turn a Loofah into a Lint Trap
Turn a Totebag into a Bed Pocket
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink