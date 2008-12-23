If you're a PowerPoint novice, or just find the rearranged Ribbon in PowerPoint 2007 hard to come to grips with, then Microsoft's series of "learn PowerPoint in PowerPoint" tutorial decks might come in handy. The tutorials cover basics (like backgrounds) and more complicated options like animated text (though annoyingly they refuse to download in Firefox).
Learn PowerPoint 2007 In PowerPoint 2007 With Free Tutorial Decks
Comments
Angus, thanks for posting this. I wrote it. Let me know if there are other help and how-to topics you'd like to see blogged about and I'll either address them in the Inside Office Online blog or pass the suggestions to my colleagues here at Office Online. -- Holly