Latest Firefox, Chrome Builds In Dead Heat For JavaScript Speed

CNET put the just-released Firefox 3.1 beta 2 and its speedy TraceMonkey JavaScript engine up against the most recent developer build of Google Chrome. The results from a SunSpider test were Firefox edging out Chrome by the teeny-tiniest of margins, making it basically a tie if you give any room for error. [Chart and data via WebWare]
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink