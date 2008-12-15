Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- YTPodcaster Makes YouTube Podcast Feeds For Your iPod
"YTPodcaster performs a simple function for iPod owners: creating a podcast feed of videos from a YouTube user so that you can watch them on your portable device."
- Top 10 Things You Forgot Gmail Can Do
"When friends push friends onto Gmail, it usually involves talking up the seemingly limitless storage space, the fast-moving interface, or its inter-connectedness with other Google applications, like Calendar."
- First Look At Opera 10 (All platforms)
"Opera released an alpha version of Opera 10 today, a first step toward the next major release of the popular cross-platform web browser."
- Will The Smart Phone Kill The Netbook?
"Do you think the netbook revolution has lost momentum?"
- Battle Of The Hardware-Boosting Hacks
"When like-minded hackers come together to unleash the true power of seemingly simple gear, it's truly a beautiful thing. We've featured a good number of how-tos and hacks over the years that make expensive upgrades unnecessary and unleash seriously cool features in your gear, and 2008 was no exception."
- KLS Mail Backs Up Your Browser, Email And Contacts (Windows)
"Despite what its name would imply, free application KLS Mail Backup backs up popular Windows web browsers and address book apps in addition to email applications—including Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird, and Seamonkey; Windows Live Mail, Contacts, and Messenger; along with Windows Mail, Windows Contacts, and Internet Explorer."
- Getting The Most From Online Store Discount Codes
"Bargain codes can be a great way to save money, but a little caution is often sensible."
- Gmail Labs' New Task Manager Can Add Email To Your To-Do List
"For years now, the gaping hole in Google's online suite of applications has been a to-do list manager, but not anymore: today Gmail Labs adds a lightweight Tasks module to your email account."
- Firefox 3.1 Beta 2 Now Available For Your Testing Pleasure (All platforms)
"Hot off the press, the second beta of Firefox 3.1 is now available for download."
- Better GReader Extension Gets New Features Plus Fixes (Firefox)
"Just uploaded new version 0.5 of the Better GReader Firefox extension, which includes new features and fixes to all the stuff that Google's recent Reader redesign broke."
- TinyResMeter Monitors Your System Stats (Windows)
"TinyResMeter is an ultra-lightweight and spartan resource meter."
- VLC Remote Adds iPhone Control To Our Favourite Media App (iPhone/iPod touch)
"VLC Remote Free lets you play, pause, and skip tracks on the mighty VLC Media Player on any computer from your iPhone or iPod touch."
- Google Chrome Officially Leaves Beta (Windows)
"Google's new web browser, Google Chrome, has officially left its beta tag in the dust, graduating to a full-fledged 1.0 release today (just 100 days after the initial release)."
