Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- Google's Top Australian Searches For 2008
"You can tell it's December when annual Top 10 lists start appearing left, right and centre — but at least Google's most popular search results (just issued to the media) have the virtue of being based on millions of searches rather than just some bored hack's guesswork."
- Five Best CD And DVD Burning Tools
"The internet has made it easier than ever to share media and data with friends, family, and co-workers, but that doesn't mean burning your own CDs and DVDs is a thing of the past."
- Bulk Rename Utility Blasts Through Your File Naming Tasks (Windows)
"If you take a few minutes to familiarise yourself with the 747-dashboard of an interface that graces Bulk Rename Utility you'll be rewarded with an enormously powerful tool."
- Online Banking Security Myths Debunked
"If you're ever online, the chances are good that you access Internet banking services (83% of Internet users in Australia do, according to Sensis). And because it's your money that's involved, you know that security is importangt."
- First Look At Opera 10
"Opera 10 is looking to offer stiff competition with the blazing rendering engines in the upcoming Firefox release (Tracemonkey) and Google Chrome (V8) with an update to its rendering engine, Presto."
- Gladinet Mounts Web Storage Apps As Virtual Drives (Windows)
"Free utility Gladinet Cloud Desktop removes the web interfaces from Google Docs, Picasa Web Albums, Windows Live SkyDrive and Amazon S3 Storage, mounting them instead as folders you can add, remove, or open documents from."
- MyHouseHunt.com.au Organises Your Property Viewing Schedule
"Buying property almost invariably involves spending a Saturday morning racing from one open house to another, and working out how to organise it all can be a major pain."
- Songbird 1.0 Release Official, Fixes Bugs, Plays iTunes Purchases
"The long-awaited cross-platform media player Songbird officially reaches its 1.0 release today."
- Gmail Google Desktop Gadget Now Available (Windows)
"If you want access to your Gmail on your desktop (literally) without running a full-blown email client, now you can download the Gmail Google Desktop gadget."
- New Google Reader Feed Bundles Are Localised But Lazy
"My initial suspicion that the 'feed bundles' feature in the newly revamped Google Reader would be US-centric turned out to be wrong: there's a dozen pre-grouped set of feeds in 12 categories, including local sports like AFL and NRL. However, the way they've been constructed is lazy in the extreme."
- SkyDrive Upgrade Goes Live With 25GB Of Space
"Windows Live, intended to be a landing page for social activity and Microsoft's cloud-connected apps, is rolling out a host of redesigns and upgrades today, but none so exciting (to our eyes, anyways) as the anticipated jump of the SkyDrive online storage service to 25GB capacity."
- DVDCoach Express Burns Video Files To Playable DVDs (Windows)
"Free application DVDCoach burns any video file (like DivX or Xvid videos you've downloaded off BitTorrent) to a playable DVD."
- FluidTunes Controls iTunes By Your Waving Hand (Mac)
"Using your Mac's iSight camera to detect the hand gestures you make in front of it, free utility FluidTunes controls your iTunes library playback based on those motions."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink