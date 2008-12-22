Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- Beware Of E-Cards Bearing Malice
"Here at Lifehacker we're pretty keen on e-cards as a form of Christmas greeting, but it's worth reminding people that holiday cheer is also often utilised as a means of distributing spam and malware."
- Most Popular Free Mac Downloads Of 2008
"We've featured gobs of great Mac freeware over the course of the year—now it's time to check out the best."
- Hotel Prices Are Falling Online, But Catches Still Abound
"The credit crunch might be doing nasty things to your job prospects, but it has one potential upside for travellers: hotel room prices are falling across the globe. However, last-minute discount deals won't always represent the best value."
- Top 10 DIY Photography Tools
"Getting better at photography can be a long-haul test of willpower and humility. It doesn't have to be expensive, though."
- Electronic Freedom Project Wiki Tracks Politicians' Responses To Censorship Concerns
"The Electronic Freedom Project is maintaining an interesting Project Score Card, which shows what responses have been received from various politicians on Internet censorship."
- KickYouTubes Lets You Download Videos Without Extra Software Or Hassle
"KickYouTube is one of the simplest solutions for downloading YouTube videos we've reviewed at Lifehacker."
- Most Popular Linux Downloads Of 2008
"Along with Windows and Mac downloads, this year was chock-full of free software for Linux users. Read on to see what our readers were eager to grab and install on their free desktops."
