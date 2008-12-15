Labs Go Live In Google Apps Accounts



Maybe it was the recent roll-out of Gmail's task manager, but Google Apps developers have finally opened up "Labs" features to domain-based Google Mail users. It should be noted that, as with most Google releases, it might be a gradual roll-out, but readers tipped us to Labs showing up on Sunday night. I count the same number of lab items in our Lifehacker Google Apps account as a standard Gmail account, which means Apps users have access to all the productivity-boosting tweaks in Labs, like Superstars and Quick Links, Signature Tweaks, Advanced IMAP Controls, and many more.