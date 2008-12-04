Kogan To Release First Australian Android Phone On January 29

If you've been hanging out to try some of the cool features of Google's Android operating system for phones, you won't have to wait much longer. Online retailer Kogan will release the Android-based 'Agora' on January 29 2009, and is already accepting pre-orders via its site. The basic model costs $299, while the Pro version (which includes Wi-Fi, a camera and GPS) is $399. The phones are being sold contract-free, which is great from a migration point of view, but means we might not see some of the network integration features found on other Android phones. Bundled apps will include the expected selection of Google apps (Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, Maps and talk). Me, I'm just happy it's got a proper keyboard. Does this model tempt you, or do you want to wait for a touchscreen-only version? Share your thoughts in the comments.