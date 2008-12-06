KLS Mail Backs Up Your Browser, Email And Contacts

Windows only: Despite what its name would imply, free application KLS Mail Backup backs up popular Windows web browsers and address book apps in addition to email applications—including Mozilla Firefox, Thunderbird, and Seamonkey; Windows Live Mail, Contacts, and Messenger; along with Windows Mail, Windows Contacts, and Internet Explorer. Backups are automatically zipped, can be stored locally or on a networked hard drive, and are kept under version control. Apart from the backing up, the application also restores any of your archived backups. According to the Download Squad post, it can also run off a portable device, so you can make and restore backups from your thumb drive. In short, if you're looking for a solid backup solution for your browser, email, or contacts app, KLS might be up your alley. KLS Mail Backup is free for personal use, Windows only.