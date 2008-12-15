KickYouTubes Lets You Download Videos Without Extra Software or Hassle

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

KickYouTube is one of the simplest solutions for downloading YouTube videos we've reviewed at Lifehacker. So simple that if you can find YouTube videos you like and type the word "kick" you're in business. The mechanism is web based and very straight forward. When you're watching a YouTube video that you would like to download for archiving or later perusal, simply add the word "kick" to the URL immediately in front of the word youtube. For example if you wanted to download the Merlin Mann video we suggested as weekend viewing to throw on your iPod for a subway commute, you would do the following:

Load the URL for the video in your browser:

http ://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOgHE5nEq04

Insert the word "kick" between the www. and the youtube.com section of the URL:

http://www.kickyoutube.com/watch?v=uOgHE5nEq04

That's it! After you send that URL, the page will reload with the KickYouTube toolbar at the top of the screen, as seen in the screenshot above. From there you can download the file from YouTube as an FLV, MPG, MP3, and even HD MP4. Note: going to the KickYouTube website directly will just give you a video demonstration on how to use the service, to actually engage the toolbar and begin grabbing files you have to find a YouTube video you want and insert the "kick" into the URL of the video. For another simple method of downloading YouTube videos, check out recently mentioned YTPodcaster.

KickYouTube [via MakeUseOf]

Comments

  • toi Guest

    Tried what you said, this is the url: http://au.youtube.com/watch?v=P5d80mqGQLE, now if you insert kick, comes up with Page Load Error

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Like many YouTube utilities, it assumes that there's a www at the front, not au. Try replacing that.

    0
  • Savitha Vasudevan Guest

    Here is a site that more use full than pwnyoutube.com download youtube videos on the fly,in any format http://youtubeddl.com dirict download from youtube server

    0

