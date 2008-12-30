Ketarin Keeps Installer Packages Up To Date

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Ketarin is a great thing for any travelling tech support worker, as it can easily keep a folder or USB drive full of installation packages up to date. The open-source, no-install-needed app works just fine as a go-between for your thumb drive or utilities folder and FileHippo, as it can automatically check the popular download site for new installers of your favourite apps with a simple URL copy/paste. If you're looking to keep an app not on FileHippo up to date, Ketarin's got you covered—you can point it at any download location and help it work through any variables an app maker might use to change up the names of their packages. In other words, if AwesomeApp1234.exe updates to AwesomeApp1250.exe, Ketarin can read the site and figure that out if you've told it to look for AwesomeApp{version}.exe.

Ketarin can do a lot more than version switching, of course, and it's well explained in the how-to/tutorial. There's even command line functionality for those looking to automate its functions. Ketarin's not for upgrading your system's regularly-used apps, but if your visit home for the holidays makes you wish you'd packed a few relative-aiding apps on your thumb drive, it's a handy power tool. Ketarin is free and for Windows systems only. Thanks, Adam!

Ketarin

