iTunes Expands Local TV Show Range

A useful option for escaping endless Santa-themed shows on TV: iTunes has just expanded its range of for-sale TV programming in Australia, adding a bunch of US shows under various Foxtel channel brandings, including Fox 8, Arena, Movie Extra, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Television. Family Guy sounds like the pick of the bunch here, but it's good to have the new options (although, as Nick over at Gizmodo points out, there's no Simpsons as yet).