Is Your Workplace Throwing A Christmas Party This Year?

The Job Bored blog points out that one year ago, media outlets and blogs were awash with write-ups on how to "get the most out of your office holiday party" and the like. This year, well, not so much. Still, while many presume that employers make their first cuts to extras like liquor-stocked gatherings, some take a long view of employee morale and team-building and haven't cut their festivities. We thought we'd ask our readers, in their multitude of workplaces: What's your workplace doing this year to celebrate the holidays? Is the belt tightening around your festivities, or are you partying like it's, uh, 2007? Photo by Squish_E.