Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Is Your Workplace Throwing A Christmas Party This Year?

The Job Bored blog points out that one year ago, media outlets and blogs were awash with write-ups on how to "get the most out of your office holiday party" and the like. This year, well, not so much. Still, while many presume that employers make their first cuts to extras like liquor-stocked gatherings, some take a long view of employee morale and team-building and haven't cut their festivities. We thought we'd ask our readers, in their multitude of workplaces: What's your workplace doing this year to celebrate the holidays? Is the belt tightening around your festivities, or are you partying like it's, uh, 2007? Photo by Squish_E.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles