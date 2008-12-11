Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iPrimus Joins Unmetered iView Gang

As was rumoured earlier today, iPrimus has joined iiNet and Internode in offering umetered access to the ABC's iView service to all its broadband customers (the press release just landed in my inbox). Wouldn't be nice if, in a year's time, we could look back and say "Remember when only three ISPs offered free access to iView?"

Comments

  • Andrew Muller Guest

    The "I"s have it! iView that is... Hoping that Optus changes name to iOptus so that they can offer it too

    0
  • Pony Guest

    I really can't see TPG hooking this up unfortunately

    0
  • Michael Guest

    Just got an email. Westnet is now also offering this service.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles