As was rumoured earlier today, iPrimus has joined iiNet and Internode in offering umetered access to the ABC's iView service to all its broadband customers (the press release just landed in my inbox). Wouldn't be nice if, in a year's time, we could look back and say "Remember when only three ISPs offered free access to iView?"
iPrimus Joins Unmetered iView Gang
Comments
The "I"s have it! iView that is... Hoping that Optus changes name to iOptus so that they can offer it too