Internode has joined iiNet in making access to the ABC's well-regarded iView service unmetered, making it possible to catch up on your preferred shows without worrying about chewing through your download limits. And it looks like other ISPs might soon be emulating this excellent idea: Andrew Colley at AustralianIT reports that the ABC is re-tendering its hosting requirements for the service and may switch from Akamai to Hostworks. Identifying the relevant Akamai traffic has been one of the main barriers to making the service not count in bandwidth caps. The report also suggests Primus Telecom will soon offer unmetered access.
Internode Makes ABC iView Unmetered, Others May Soon Follow
Come on Adam internet, join in too!