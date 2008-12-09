Integrated Gmail Loads Any Google App Inside Gmail

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Integrated Gmail creates collapsible groups in your Gmail account that integrate all of your favourite Google apps directly inside Gmail. That includes access to Google Reader, Calendar, Notebook, Maps, Groups, and Picasa. As if that wasn't already good enough, Integrated Gmail can also embed custom pages and Google Gadgets. Granted, Google has started integrating gadgets into the Gmail sidebar if that's up your alley, but if you want full access to different apps without leaving the comfort of Gmail, the Integrated Gmail extension does exactly that. Keep reading for a closer look at Integrated Gmail in action.



Google Calendar in Gmail

Google Reader in Gmail

Lifehacker in Gmail

As you can see, you can even embed a favourite site within Gmail. Not bad, eh?



Google Maps in Gmail, Integrated Gmail Settings

Integrated Gmail is currently an experimental download at the Firefox add-ons site, which means it may have some bugs, and you'll need to register at Mozilla's site to install it. While you're getting experimental, check out a few other experimental extensions we love.