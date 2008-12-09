Integrated Gmail Loads Any Google App Inside Gmail

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Integrated Gmail creates collapsible groups in your Gmail account that integrate all of your favourite Google apps directly inside Gmail. That includes access to Google Reader, Calendar, Notebook, Maps, Groups, and Picasa. As if that wasn't already good enough, Integrated Gmail can also embed custom pages and Google Gadgets. Granted, Google has started integrating gadgets into the Gmail sidebar if that's up your alley, but if you want full access to different apps without leaving the comfort of Gmail, the Integrated Gmail extension does exactly that. Keep reading for a closer look at Integrated Gmail in action.
Google Calendar in Gmail
Google Reader in Gmail
Lifehacker in Gmail
As you can see, you can even embed a favourite site within Gmail. Not bad, eh?
Google Maps in Gmail, Integrated Gmail Settings
Integrated Gmail is currently an experimental download at the Firefox add-ons site, which means it may have some bugs, and you'll need to register at Mozilla's site to install it. While you're getting experimental, check out a few other experimental extensions we love.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink