Integrate Google's Apps Into Evolution For Linux

Evolution, the personal information manager bundled into most GNOME-based Linux distributions, can be tweaked to integrate tightly with Google's mail, contacts, and calendars. Linux.com guides those not already familiar with Evolution's ins and outs through the process of hooking up IMAP mail, setting up two-way sync between the Google and desktop calendars, and even auto-completing contacts importing. From experience, Evolution—which has also been ported for Windows— is convenient in the way it hooks into your GNOME desktop in all kinds of ways—click on the time in the taskbar, for instance, and you can browse Evolution appointments on a calendar. But there are a few quirks to how the PIM handles some Google functions, which Linux.com helpfully explains. Have you got a fully Google-integrated suite working on your Linux desktop, maybe with Thunderbird and Sunbird? Tell us about it in the comments.

