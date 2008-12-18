Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

iiNet Adds 3 Broadband To Roster

iiNetHeart3.jpgFurther proof that 3G broadband really is the new Internet battleground: iiNet has just signed a deal with 3 to resell its 3G broadband offerings. While those will be standard 3 services at the usual prices, the announcement hints that there is "further opportunity for close collaboration between iiNet and 3 in the future". (As much as we'd like it, we doubt that this deal will see iiNet's free access to iTunes added onto mobile broadband services, alas.) iiNet isn't the first ISP to make this kind of deal — Primus has a longstanding arrangement with Optus, for instance — and it probably won't be the last. Given the lack of pricing difference, the major benefit could be in getting a single bill. If you're looking for a 3G broadband service, be sure to check out our guide to the best deals.

iiNet

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles