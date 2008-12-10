I Want That Flight Tries To Match Your Price And Date

Planning a trip and feeling cheap? I Want That Flight lets you enter a domestic destination, date and target price, and emails you when it finds a flight matching those specifications. In truth, I'm not convinced that this is particularly useful: if you know you need to fly somewhere on a particular day, you're better off getting in and searching the relevant airlines as soon as possible, because it's rare these days for domestic flights to get cheaper closer to the date. However, there's some potential value in the hot flights list of deals found by other users if you're scouring for bargains.