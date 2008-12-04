How To Exclude Headings From The Table Of Contents In Microsoft Word

The official Word blog discusses how to fix a tricky formatting problem in Word — using a pre-defined heading style in a document but not have every instance show up in an automatically-generated table of contents. (By default, Word includes all instances that match existing heading styles in any contents table.) The solution on offer — copy the existing style and give it a new name while removing its status as a heading — is fairly neat, though it does have one disadvantage: if you modify the original heading style, those changes won't show up automatically in the cloned style.