How Eating Slowly Will Help You Lose Weight

There are a lot of factors in losing and maintaining a healthy diet and weight, but the HealthAssist blog points out that eating slowly might play a larger role than you realise. Along with the general knowledge of your body needing more time to figure out it's full than most rush-rush meals allow for, "insulin resistance" and other factors suggest eating more slowly is something to strive for.

Portion size and eating speed seem to be part of the reason for the famous "French paradox" — the relatively low incidence of heart disease and overweight in France as compared to the United States, despite the generally high intake of calorie-rich foods and saturated fat. It is well documented that the French take longer to eat than Americans, despite the French eating smaller portions. Recently Japanese researchers found strong positive correlation between rate of eating and body mass index (BMI) and obesity

Having recently been kept from lunch until about 2:30 p.m. by travel delays, I was surprised at how one sandwich and a tiny Diet Coke, eaten during a leisurely conversation, managed to tide me over, despite my usual preference for the over-stuffed specials and the like.

