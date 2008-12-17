Holiday-Themed Desktop Roundup

The holiday season is in full swing and our Lifehacker Desktop Show and Tell Flickr Pool is overflowing with smart and fun desktop configurations bursting at the seams with holiday spirit. Let's take a look.
Holiday Hearth and Home
12 Dec 2008 by Vergull.
Presents Under the Tree
Christmas Desktop by KA-MAI.
Countdown to Christmas
Snow Crystals
Naturelle Wallpapers by skarhead187.
Snow Globe and Stats
desktop by Noofer.
Winter Wonderland
Xmas Desktop by nlupus.
Have a Linux Christmas
Linux christmas desktop by Thomas Åsen.
Parade Float
'tis the season... by tylersticka.
10-Foot HUD Xmas Edition
10-Foot HUD Xmas Edition by Espiox.
