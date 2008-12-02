Helvetireader Facelifts Google Reader

Firefox with Greasmonkey (and other browsers): The Helvetireader theme for Google Reader strips away the bells and whistles and offers a minimal interface redesign for keyboard shortcut users. Install Helvetireader in Firefox with the Greasemonkey extension, Opera, a Chromium nightly build, or Safari with Greasekit. With Helvetireader enabled, GReader uses red and black Helvetica font and white background with a light grey gradient. Especially suited to work in Reader as a Fluid or Prism standalone app, Helvetireader is a free download.
