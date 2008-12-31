Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Happy New Year From Lifehacker AU

There's champagne to chill and 2009 to-do lists to write, so we're heading off early to get on with it. There'll be US posts tomorrow, and normal service will resume Friday January 2.

Comments

  • Krispy89 Guest

    Happy new Year from the land down under. And to all of the lifehacler readers and editors everywhere. Have a happy 2009.

