Google's Top Australian Searches For 2008

You can tell it's December when annual Top 10 lists start appearing left, right and centre — but at least Google's most popular search results (just issued to the media) have the virtue of being based on millions of searches rather than just some bored hack's guesswork. Mind you, the actual top searches do tend to suggest that we're a fairly thick bunch: why would you type Google into Google itself? More interesting from a Lifehacker point of view are the fastest rising terms, which include iPhone, YouTube, Firefox 3 and wiki. Here's the ten most popular terms overall:

Games Sydney YouTube MySpace Facebook Google eBay My Weather Hotmail